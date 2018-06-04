Monday started as a promising day for Georgia, needing to win just one of potentially two contests to advance to the Super Regionals later this week against Texas Tech.

Nobody predicted the Bulldogs would run out of steam.

However, that’s exactly what happened as Duke took two from Georgia, winning 8-5 and 8-4, putting an end to the Bulldogs’ 2018 campaign.

The second-seeded Blue Devils (44-16), which bounced back after losing their first game to Campbell, move on to the Super Regionals against Texas Tech, which gets underway later this week.

Georgia ends its season at 39-21.

“It’s extremely disappointing to be in the position that we’re in and to not be able to move on; it’s hard to put into words,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “I told our team the farther you go, the more that you accomplish when it ends, it’s even more disappointing and it hurts, a lot.”

The pain was etched all over the face of senior Keegan McGovern.

“One of the things that makes it kind of hard is I didn’t do the things that I was supposed to do,” said McGovern, who went a combined 0-for-7 in the two games with four strikeouts. “But you know, this has been the best four years of my life and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Sophomore third baseman Aaron Schunk, who started both games at third after breaking his nose Sunday against Troy, felt McGovern’s pain.

“We appreciate getting this far but as a competitor you want what’s next. You want next week, you want what comes after that. We appreciate it, but we want more.”

Georgia jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second on an RBI double by LJ Talley, who also scored on the play when the relay home sailed to the backstop.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, starting pitcher C.J. Smith never made it out of the third.

That’s because the Blue Devils lit up the freshman for five runs, including a three-run homer by Zack Kone followed by a solo bomb by Griffin Conine, who bounced the ball off the top of the scoreboard in right-center.

Michael Curry’s 13th home run brought Georgia back within 5-3 in the fourth.

Reliever Tony Locey did a commendable job of keeping the score right there, keeping the Blue Devils off the board for the next 2.2 innings before giving up a leadoff walk to start the sixth.

That was all for Locey as Stricklin turned to Zac Kristofak, who after an intentional walk and a hit batter, recovered to get leadoff hitter Jimmy Herron before striking out Chris Proctor to keep the score 5-3.

Credit to Duke starter Mitch Stallings.

The senior came in with a 6.20 ERA after giving up five runs in 4.1 innings on Friday against Campbell, but Monday held Georgia to just three earned runs in seven innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Conine gave Stalling a little more breathing room in the seventh when he launched his 18th homer over the wall in left-center field, before the Bulldogs tried to battle back one more time.

A two-out single by Aaron Schunk cut the lead to 6-4 but got no closer as a solo home run by Jimmy Herron and an RBI single by Kennie Taylor pushed the margin to 8-4 against Schunk in the ninth.

That was more than enough support for closer Jack Labosky.

Labosky, who retired nine of the 10 batters he faced in the first game to get the win, tossed a perfect 8th and 9th in the second contest for his 10th save.

“I’m going to hold my head high just like these players will. Again, no one felt like we could be here,” Stricklin said. “But we built it, we built it together and we built it the right way. It’s a tough loss today, but at the end of the day, and I told the guys, it won’t overshadow what we accomplished this season and what we’ve been able to do. We put Georgia baseball back on the map and we intend to stay there.”