Tom Crean’s debut as Georgia’s coach was a rousing success as the Bulldogs rolled past Savannah State 110-76 Friday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

It marked the 18th time in Georgia history that the Bulldogs scored at least 100 points, and just the sixth time since 2000. The only other season openers that saw Georgia accumulate more points were in 1917 and 1967.

"I've got to learn to be positive, especially when you score that amount of points," Crean said. "We've just got to figure out how to come out in the second half with the same level of intensity."

It was easy to see why Crean felt that way.

Savannah State would cut the lead to nine with 14:22 left on a 3-pointer by Zaquavian Smith, but that would be as close as the Tigers (0-2) would get as the Bulldogs went on a 26-5 run over a seven-minute stretch midway through the second half to put the game well out of reach.

Teshaun Hightower led Georgia with career-high 18 points, followed by Nicolas Claxton 15 to go along with 13 rebounds. Tyree Crump added 14, Derek Ogbeide 12 and Amanze Ngumezi 10.

Jahlin Smith topped Savannah State with 20, with Zaquavian Smith adding 17, followed by Zach Sellers with 14 and Jaquan Dotson with 11 for the Tigers.