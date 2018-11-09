Tom Crean debut a high-scoring success
Tom Crean’s debut as Georgia’s coach was a rousing success as the Bulldogs rolled past Savannah State 110-76 Friday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
It marked the 18th time in Georgia history that the Bulldogs scored at least 100 points, and just the sixth time since 2000. The only other season openers that saw Georgia accumulate more points were in 1917 and 1967.
"I've got to learn to be positive, especially when you score that amount of points," Crean said. "We've just got to figure out how to come out in the second half with the same level of intensity."
It was easy to see why Crean felt that way.
Savannah State would cut the lead to nine with 14:22 left on a 3-pointer by Zaquavian Smith, but that would be as close as the Tigers (0-2) would get as the Bulldogs went on a 26-5 run over a seven-minute stretch midway through the second half to put the game well out of reach.
Teshaun Hightower led Georgia with career-high 18 points, followed by Nicolas Claxton 15 to go along with 13 rebounds. Tyree Crump added 14, Derek Ogbeide 12 and Amanze Ngumezi 10.
Jahlin Smith topped Savannah State with 20, with Zaquavian Smith adding 17, followed by Zach Sellers with 14 and Jaquan Dotson with 11 for the Tigers.
Tempo was the name of this game.
Georgia attempted an impressive 70 shots, but came nowhere near to the Tigers' who attempted an incredible 93 field goals, converting 29 (31.2 percent).
"I've never played a team that shot the ball like the do," Crump said of Savannah State, which took an incredible 93 shots. "We expected it, but I've never seen anything like that in my life."
Neither had Crean.
Georgia (1-0) led 59-34 at the half after jumping out to a 14-0 lead before Savannah State tallied its first points on a 3-pointer by Jahlin Smith with 15:49 left in the first half.
Crump would later put on a show.
From the 12:48 to the 10:50 mark, Crump single-handedly took care of whatever hopes Savannah State might have had, connecting on four straight 3-pointers, sparking a 16-2 run by the Bulldogs after the Tigers had rallied to the cut the lead to five.
Savannah State, meanwhile, came into the game as one of the most 3-point happy teams in Division I. In an exhibition game last week against Thomas University, 78 of the Tigers’ 99 shots were from beyond the arch before attempting 54 in Wednesday’s season-opener against Texas A&M.
Against Georgia, the Tigers attempted 57 3-pointers, making good on 17.
"I've never coached against anything like this pace," Crean said. "We can learn from it, and learn what we've got to get better at. We had some very good individual nights, but we've got a lot of things we can really improve upon."
Turnovers and free throws are two.
The Bulldogs only converted 19 of 32 free throw attempts, while committing 23 turnovers on the night.
Georgia returns to action next Tuesday with a road game at Temple before returning to Stegeman Coliseum against Sam Houston State. Savannah State resumes play Sunday when the Tigers host Middle Georgia State.
NOTES:
...Friday's crowd of 9,108 was the most for a home-opener since Stegeman's capacity moved to 10,523 (1994-95) and is the most for a home-opener since the 11,200 that showed up for the 1981 opener against Georgia Tech.
...The 50 points scored by Georgia in the first half was the most since November 9, 2007 when the Bulldogs scored 60 in the second half against Jacksonville State.
...All 15 Bulldogs logged minutes in the game, 14 of which scored - a feat not accomplished all of last season.