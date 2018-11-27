One week after in-state opponent Georgia State got the best of Georgia last week at the Cayman Islands Classic, the Bulldogs entered Tuesday night’s contest determined not to let another Peach State foe repeat the trick.

No problem.

Three players scored in double-figures as Georgia snapped a two-game losing streak with a 84-51 victory over the visiting Kennesaw State Owls.

Nicolas Claxton led the Bulldogs (4-3) with a double-double, scoring 16 points to go along with 15 rebounds. He was followed by Rayshaun Hammonds with 14 points and Jordan Harris with 10.

"He's getting better and better," Crean said of Claxton. "One thing he's doing is he's attacking, but he's so much better playing with his eyes up. He sees things. He's not just seeing the rim or seeing one guy—he's seeing well. We train basketball players; we're trying to make guys better basketball players, no matter their size. The more you're around Nick, the more you say he's the epitome of that."

Georgia finished 35 of 57 from the field (52.2 percent) and out-rebounded Kennesaw State 53-35. Ugo Obineke scored 12 points, followed by Tyler Hooker with 11 and Bryson Lockley with 10 each, to lead Kennesaw State (1-7), which shot just 27 percent from the field (19 of 68).

The Bulldogs also enjoyed their best three-point night of the year, converting 12 of 20 attempts., led by Tyree Crump who made three of his six attempts.

"We still have to get better with our rolling," Crean said. "The harder you roll, the more it brings in the help, which will create even more looks on the perimeter."

Georgia’s victory pushed the Bulldogs to 3-0 in its brief series against the Owls, who dropped their seventh straight contest.

"We went to the Cayman Islands and had a little rough patch there, so we knew we had to come out and play well," Claxton said. "We had our fans behind us, and were able to get the job done."

Tuesday’s game was never in doubt, although the Owls hung tough early, trailing just 11-10 with 13:02 left in the first half on a jumper by Lockley. That’s when Georgia went to work, outscoring Kennesaw State 13-1 over the next six minutes to take control at 24-11.

After leading 39-20 at the half, Georgia saw Kennesaw State get within 13 points early in the second half, but no closer.

Back-to-back buckets by Claxton, the latter a slam with 12:10 to play, pushed the lead back to 17 at 55-37, and the rout was on. The Bulldogs would dominate the final 12 minutes, bumping their lead to as many as 30 points with 6:52 left in the game.

"I thought our players came out with an excellent mindset. For us, we have to create our own energy and the fans will feed off that," Crean said. "To come here tonight and play with better efficiency was very important."

Georgia returns to action on Monday against NCAA participant Texas Southern, while Kennesaw State hosts Hofstra Saturday afternoon.

NOTES: A crowd of 5,947 attended Tuesday's game. ...

Boxscore