Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-02 00:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Dawgs pushing hard for 2020 Rivals100 DB Elias Ricks

Trent Smallwood • UGASports.com
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

ATLANTA - Rivals100 defensive back Elias Ricks walked away from the Rivals Challenge as the MVP in his position group. With 24 FBS offers from all over the country, the No. 2 rated cornerback in the class of 2020 lived up to the hype.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}