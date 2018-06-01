Georgia was all set to play Campbell Friday night in the opening round of the Athens Regional but Mother Nature had other ideas.

Rain and lightning caused a delay in Game 1 with Troy and Duke starting at 3:51, forcing the scheduled contest with the Bulldogs (37-19) and Fighting Camels (35-24) to be moved to Saturday afternoon.

First pitch is scheduled for noon.

Friday’s contest between the Trojans and Blue Devils was expected to resume at 9:15.

Troy held a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth when both teams were pulled from the field. NCAA rules prohibit any regional games to start past 11 p.m.

All total, three games will be played Saturday, starting with Georgia-Campbell at noon, followed at 4 by the Troy-Duke loser against the Georgia-Campbell loser with the winner of the Troy-Duke contest to play the Georgia-Campbell winner at 8.

The rest of the schedule remains the same with an elimination game set for Sunday at noon, followed by the championship game at 6 with the if-necessary contest to take place Monday at 4.

Chase Adkins (5-0, 4.12) will pitch Saturday’s first game for the Bulldogs with Kevin Smith (8-1, 3.17) getting the call in the second game.