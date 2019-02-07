Expectations were already internally high for the Georgia baseball, and apparently the Bulldogs aren't the only ones who feel that way.

The Bulldogs were tabbed third in the SEC preseason coaches poll announced Wednesday, with Scott Stricklin's crew tabbed third behind Vanderbilt and Florida.

Georgia also received one first-place vote. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.

The 68 total points earned by the Bulldogs were the fourth-most in the conference behind the Commodores, LSU (predicted to win the West) and Florida, which rank Nos. 1, 2 and 4 nationally in the Baseball American Preseason Top 25. Georgia is ranked 15th nationally by the same publication.

Head coach Scott Stricklin said Thursday he's ready to get the season underway.

"We're certainly ready to stop intrasquads," said Stricklin, whose Bulldogs open the season a week from Friday against Dayton. "Guys are tired of playing against each other and they're ready to play another team."

A trio of Bulldogs made the preseason All-SEC team, led by junior third baseman Aaron Schunk, who made the first team as a third baseman and the second team as a utility player. Catcher Mason Meadows and second baseman LJ Talley were named to the second-team.



Thursday's announcement was just the latest award for Schunk, who earned preseason All-American honors from Baseball America after batting .299 wit three home runs and 38 RBI and boasted a 22-game hitting streak last spring. On the mound, Schunk went posted eight saves while going 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 innings with five walks and 31 strikeouts.

Meadows, a Freshman All-America selection last year, hit .289-3-25 and set a school record fielding percentage by a catcher at .998. Talley, a three-year starter who owns the school record for best fielding percentage by a second baseman in a season, enjoyed a career year in 2018, batting .276-6-30. All three Bulldogs are annual members of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

