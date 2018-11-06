The Georgia Bulldogs moved up a spot to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff Top 25 announced Tuesday on ESPN.

Alabama remains No. 1, followed by Clemson, Notre Dame, and Michigan, followed by the Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1), who host Auburn Saturday night (7 p.m. ESPN) at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia was 6th in last week’s inaugural rankings, but jumped up a spot after previously No. 4 LSU lost to Alabama.

Georgia’s path to the playoffs remains clear as the Bulldogs control their own destiny as far as finishing as one of the top four teams is concerned.

Barring a host of upsets at the end of the season, Georgia will need to beat Auburn, UMass, Georgia Tech and Alabama in the SEC Championship in order to earn a spot.

College Football Playoff Top 25

Alabama

Clemson

Note Dame

Michigan

Georgia

Oklahoma

LSU

Washington State

West Virginia

Ohio State

Kentucky

UCF

Syracuse

N.C. State

Florida

Mississippi State

Boston College

Michigan State

Texas

Penn State

Iowa

Iowa State

Fresno State

Auburn

Washington