Dawgs move up in CFP poll
The Georgia Bulldogs moved up a spot to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff Top 25 announced Tuesday on ESPN.
Alabama remains No. 1, followed by Clemson, Notre Dame, and Michigan, followed by the Bulldogs (8-1, 6-1), who host Auburn Saturday night (7 p.m. ESPN) at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia was 6th in last week’s inaugural rankings, but jumped up a spot after previously No. 4 LSU lost to Alabama.
Georgia’s path to the playoffs remains clear as the Bulldogs control their own destiny as far as finishing as one of the top four teams is concerned.
Barring a host of upsets at the end of the season, Georgia will need to beat Auburn, UMass, Georgia Tech and Alabama in the SEC Championship in order to earn a spot.
College Football Playoff Top 25
Alabama
Clemson
Note Dame
Michigan
Georgia
Oklahoma
LSU
Washington State
West Virginia
Ohio State
Kentucky
UCF
Syracuse
N.C. State
Florida
Mississippi State
Boston College
Michigan State
Texas
Penn State
Iowa
Iowa State
Fresno State
Auburn
Washington