If the college basketball didn’t know about Anthony Edwards before, they do now.

Georgia dropped a 93-85 decision to No. 3 Michigan State Tuesday at the Maui Invitational, but the story of the game was the Edwards.

The freshman from Atlanta only scored four points in the first half, but came back with 33 in the second, finishing with 37 for the game.

Almost singlehandedly, Edwards helped the Bulldogs rally back from a 28-point second-half deficit to cut the lead to before the nation’s preseason No. 1 team was able to put the game away.

“We got better, that is the thing,” Georgia Head Coach Tom Crean said. “I have coached long enough to know it is hard to justify a moral victory. We learned a lot about ourselves today. We learned how good Anthony can be, not only with the scoring but with the attitude and ability to push the ball up the floor… We did a better job on the glass and there were things we did a good job of doing, but we have to discover how to do them earlier.”

Edwards’ 37 points ranks 11th in school history. It is also the most by a Georgia freshman since Jacky Dorsey scored 41 against LSU on Jan. 20, 1975. Edwards’ impressive performance is the highest scoring by a Georgia Bulldog since J.J. Frazier also tallied 37 against Mississippi State on Jan. 24, 2015.

Georgia will face the Chaminade-UCLA Wednesday night in the final game of the tournament.

