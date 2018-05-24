ESPN announced its matchups for the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge and Georgia will be facing a semi-familiar foe.

The Bulldogs will host Texas, one of 10 matchups for the one-day event scheduled for Jan. 26.

Georgia is 7-5 all-time against Texas, including a 59-57 win two seasons ago in Athens as part of the challenge.

In that game, Yante Maten led the Bulldogs with 21 points and seven rebounds.

“We have great respect for Shaka Smart and the entire Texas program,” head coach Tom Crean said in a statement. “Bringing a program of that prestige to Georgia will be a tremendous challenge for us, and it will be a great opportunity for Bulldog Nation to help us meet that challenge head on.”

The SEC is coming off a 6-4 win in the 2018 Big 12/SEC Challenge after a 5-5 tie in 2017.

“The Big 12/SEC Challenge is a unique opportunity to showcase our basketball programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Playing the event on a single-date in January puts our programs in the college basketball spotlight,”

Other matchups in the 2019 SEC/Big 12 Challenge will be: Alabama at Baylor, Arkansas at Texas Tech, Florida at TCU, Kansas at Kentucky, Iowa State at Ole Miss, South Carolina at Oklahoma State, West Virginia at Tennessee, Kansas State at Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at Oklahoma.