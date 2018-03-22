Rarely do you see a baseball team in the SEC count two freshmen pitchers among its three weekend starters.

It doesn’t happen often.

If you peruse the starting rotations for each of the 14 teams heading into this weekend’s play, Georgia (15-6, 2-1) is the only conference school that has two freshmen starting pitchers – Emerson Hancock (2-1, 4.03) and Ryan Webb (0-1, 3.79) – set to start two of their team’s three games.

“Bottom line is they’ve got really good stuff, but the other thing is they’ve got a good demeanor about them. They act like they belong,” Bulldog head coach Scott Stricklin said. “When you went out to see them and you didn’t know any better, you’d have no idea those guys are freshmen.”

Hancock’s reputation preceded him even before he made his first collegiate start against Charlotte, before last week’s effort at Alabama. The game saw the former Cairo High standout go a career-best seven innings, allowing three runs on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts to pick up his first SEC win.

Webb, meanwhile, started out great in his Sunday start against the Crimson Tide before running into trouble in the fifth.

Still, knowing Webb, the confident left-hander doesn't figure to let that little hiccup weigh on his mind in Sunday’s start against the Gamecocks (13-8, 1-2).

“The best part is my competitiveness. I don’t really shy away from anybody,” Webb said. “I think my off-speed and my change-up are two of my best pitches, I can locate my fastball really well. I’m working on a curveball-slider, kind of a third pitch to throw, but I rely mostly on my competitiveness and my fastball.”

Hancock – whose fastball touches 95-96 mph – has changed his approach on the mound.

“The past four weeks I think I’ve been pitching way too careful so the next few starts I decided I was just going to let it loose, and get ahead of hitters the best I can,” said Hancock, who felt he was giving opposing hitters too much credit.

“For sure. I did that the first two weeks,” Hancock said. “It’s an adjustment to get used to, especially the swings. They foul off a lot of good pitches, spoil a lot of good pitches, but I’m just to the point if they put a good swing on them that’s out of my control.”

Hearing that is music to the ears of pitching coach Sean Kenny.

“I’ve tried to talk to all our guys and tell them that their stuff is better than the hitters’ ability. Your best is always better than their best,” Kenny said. “That has to be our mindset. The percentages of the game are in their favor, so I think he’s doing better individually understanding that.”

Stricklin reminded Hancock of that during last Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa.

“I told Emerson in the dugout at Alabama that 99 percent of the time you’re going to be better than the hitter. That’s how good his stuff his. He just has to believe it,” Stricklin said. “When you go to high school when no one could hit you at all to all of a sudden in intrasquads, someone hits a home run off of you, you understand you could be a little vulnerable in this. But you’ve got to believe that you’ve got good stuff. That’s what he’s starting to figure out. It doesn’t matter who he’s pitching to.”

Webb’s already got that philosophy down pat.

He doesn’t know any other way.

“That’s just from how I’ve grown up, I’ve always wanted to be the aggressor,” said Webb. “I never wanted to be pushed around as a pitcher. I just think if you’re the aggressor and show dominance to the hitter, then ultimately, they fold.”

It’s just that kind of confidence portrayed by the pair that has them starting two of Georgia’s three weekend conference games.

“You’ve got to have makeup, you’ve got to have confidence and you’ve got to be that kind of kid, you can’t get caught up in the surroundings, the crowd, all the things that don’t really matter, quite honestly,” Kenny said. “They’re extremely confident. They think they belong, they think they should be starting, and that’s a good thing. In the simplest form, they have stuff. They have starter stuff, both have big fastballs with good enough secondary stuff so I think it’s a combination of both those things.”