One area of improvement that’s been evident with this year’s Georgia baseball team is even if the game doesn’t go its way early, the Bulldogs rarely panic.

Friday night’s opener against Tennessee was a good example as the Bulldogs twice battled back from deficits to claim a 8-6 win.

"You could hear guys in the dugout saying so what, so what," head coach Scott Stricklin said. "We just feel very confidence once we get past the fifth and sixth inning because our bullpen is so good."

Trailing 3-1 and 4-3, Georgia (29-13, 11-8) answered both times, ultimately using a three-run homer in the sixth by catcher Mason Meadows after Aaron Schunk had tied the game on an RBI single to center to take a 7-4 lead.

Meadows' home run - his third this year - came against Tennessee lefty Redmond Walsh, who was brought into the right-handed-hitting catcher because he was hitting less than his weight against left-handed pitching.

"That home run was awesome," Meadows said. "They brought in a lefty. I'm not hitting that great against lefties. Coach Stricklin told me that right before the at-bat, so I was just up there trying to let my hands work, see if I could reach out and get a good swing on it."

Meadows' comment caused Stricklin to smile.

"I asked him the question, you know why they're bringing in a lefty? He took a second and said 'because I can't hit lefties?'" Stricklin said. "He was hitting about .150 against lefties, he was really struggling, so I said make sure you get a good pitch to hit, get it up in the zone. It was actually a little bit down, it was a 2-0 count. That was pretty satisfying."



Bulldog starter Chase Adkins gutted his way through six innings to pick up his fourth win.

The senior righty didn’t have a clean inning all night, scattering six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, before giving way to Tony Locey, who gave up a run in two innings.

Zac Kristofak followed Locey by giving up one run in the ninth but was able to finish out the inning for his third save.

"It was workmanlike," Stricklin said of Adkins. "His stuff is good enough where he can miss some barrels in hitters' counts and he can throw that slider anytime. I was surprised when I looked at the box score and he had seven strikeouts because I didn't think he had that many, yet he's a battler and a competitor, but if you can get to the seventh or eighth with our pen, you've got to like your chances and that's what he did."

Georgia - which outhit Tennessee 13-8 - grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a wild pitch from Sean Hunley that allowed Michael Curry to score.

The Vols (24-20, 7-12) would answer in the fourth, tying the game on an RBI groundout before pinch-hitter Brodie Leftridge jumped on the first pitch he saw from Adkins and launched it over the fence in left for a two-run homer and 3-1 lead for Hunley.

It didn’t last for long.

Georgia tied the game in the inning’s bottom half of a sacrifice fly by LJ Talley and a bases-loaded walk to Tucker Bradley, before the team’s four-run fifth against Hunley (6-1), who dropped his first game this year.

Bradley capped the scoring for the Bulldogs with a solo home run in the eighth.

NOTES: With his fifth-inning walk, Keegan McGovern extended his on-base streak to 30 games. … Georgia and Tennessee continue their series Saturday at 2. Emerson Hancock (4-3, 4.15) will square off against Garrett Stallings. … The Bulldogs entered play with an RPI of No. 5 according to the NCAA.