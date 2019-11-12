With every game a must-win for Georgia, the Bulldogs’ weekly standing in the College Football Playoff rankings don’t mean a whole lot right now.

Still, it’s fun to talk about.

Tuesday, the Bulldogs moved up two spots from No. 6 to No. 4, jumping Alabama and Penn State after the Crimson Tide lost to LSU and the Nittany Lions lost to Minnesota.

"Georgia, with wins against both Florida and Notre Dame, puts them at No. 4 in the rankings this week. The committee spent a lot of time comparing Georgia and Alabama," Rob Mullens, the Chairman for the College Football Playoff committee said. "In the end, Georgia's two wins over ranked teams made the difference in the No. 4 spot. Alabama clearly is a strong team, but the committee gave the edge to Georgia."

The top 10 spots are as follows:

LSU is No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Utah, Minnesota, and Penn State to round out the Top 10.

Oklahoma is No. 11, followed by Florida at No. 12. Georgia's opponent for Saturday, Auburn, comes in at No. 13.

Mullens explained why Georgia's earlier loss to South Carolina ultimately wasn't enough to keep the Bulldogs behind the Crimson Tide.

"We're aware of the South Carolina loss for Georgia, and that Alabama's loss was against a team that was ranked No. 1, so that's clearly on the board when we're comparing them," Mullens said. "But we're also looking at Georgia's wins against top-20 teams Florida and Notre Dame."

While the ranking is nice, the Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1) know it's ultimately up to them as far as a trip to the playoffs is concerned.

Georgia will need to defeat Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS), Texas A&M, and then Georgia Tech in the season finale before getting a shot at (presumably) LSU in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

Georgia is the highest one-loss team in the rankings. Despite having lost to South Carolina, the wins over Florida and Notre Dame strengthen the Bulldogs' case to be included.

College Football Playoff Rankings

LSU (9-0)

Ohio State (9-0

Clemson (10-0)

Georgia (8-1)

Alabama (8-1)

Oregon (8-1)

Utah (8-1)

Minnesota (9-0)

Penn State (8-1)

Oklahoma (8-1)

Florida (8-2)

Auburn (7-2)

Baylor (9-0)

Wisconsin (7-2)

Michigan (7-2)

Notre Dame (7-2)

Cincinnati (8-1)

Memphis (8-1)

Texas (6-3)

Iowa (6-3)

Boise State (8-1)

Oklahoma State (6-3)

Navy (7-1)

Kansas State (6-3)

Appalachian State (8-1)