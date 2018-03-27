The Georgia basketball team is headed west – like, halfway across the Pacific Ocean.

Tuesday, it was announced that the Bulldogs will be one of eight teams taking part in the 2019 Maui Invitational.

Tom Crean’s quad will join BYU, Dayton, Kansas, Michigan State, UCLA, Virginia Tech and tournament host Chaminade on Nov. 25-26 of next year at the Lahaina Civic Center.

“I think any time you have an opportunity to play in the Maui Invitational it’s a great honor for your program,” Crean said. “It will be exciting to take our Georgia program there and to have our fans in the Bulldog Nation be part of such a special event. Any time you’re in Maui, you know you are going to be severely tested three straight days. It’s an incredible opportunity for your team.”

Teams that have participated in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational throughout the event's history own 68 of the 79 NCAA Division I Basketball Championships. Six schools have gone on to win the National Championship after competing in Maui earlier in the season.

Kansas is a Final Four team this year.

“What you learn right away is that you’ve got to go in there with mid-season to late-season toughness, execution, perseverance and energy because that’s what everybody else has,” Crean said. “The atmosphere is second to none when it comes to the way the tournament is run, whether it’s the music, whether it’s the public address announcer or whether it’s the way the fans treat you. It prepares your team for so many things that you will see throughout the season. It is an absolute marathon inside of three days to see where your team can go.”

NOTE: Yante Maten has been selected to play in Reese’s College All-Star Game this Friday in San Antonio, Texas, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced on Tuesday. He led the SEC in both scoring (19.3 points per game) and double-doubles (14). He reached double figures in points in 31 of 33 games, with 17 20-point outings and a season-high 30 points against Temple.