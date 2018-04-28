If Georgia skipper Scott Stricklin could have mapped out a perfect afternoon for Saturday’s second game against Tennessee, this was it.

The Bulldogs (30-13, 12-8) pounded out 14 hits and got seven strong innings from starting pitcher Emerson Hancock to roll past Tennessee 12-4 before a Foley Field crowd of 3,201.

“It’s kind of like what we talked about a few weeks ago: when we show up to the park we feel like we’re going to win,” Stricklin said. “It’s great to get back on a winning track series wise, a chance to finish out and win three, which is tough to do against anybody.”

Hancock’s effort was big on a couple of fronts.

Earlier this week, pitching coach Sean Kenny once again implored his starting pitchers to start going deeper into games.

Saturday, Hancock did just that.

The Cairo native made it through seven innings for just the second time in 11 starts, allowing four runs on five hits, zero walks, and eight strikeouts. Hancock (5-3) had failed to go past the fifth inning in either of his previous four starts. His eight strikeouts also tied a season high.

Reliever Blake Cairnes finished out the game against Tennessee (24-21, 7-13) with two innings of one-hit ball.

“It was good, especially after coming off three starts where I couldn’t go that deep,” Hancock said. “We talked about keeping the pitch count down, don’t worry about strikeouts, just get flyballs and groundballs. It helped me go a bit deeper right now.”

Stricklin said Hancock’s timing was perfect.

“It’s good to give those guys a rest. Kevin Smith has been so big for us, so for him not to have to pitch these last two days has been big,” Stricklin said. “Same with (Zac) Kristofak, same with Aaron Schunk, who has not had to pitch these last two days.”

For a game where the outcome was never really in question, there was a bit of drama.

After a solo home run by L.J. Talley pushed Georgia’s lead to 12-4, Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson went to the mound, with words ultimately being exchanged with Stricklin.

Home plate umpire Mitch Dunn had to step in before Anderson returned to the mound, with Stricklin walking back to the Bulldog dugout.

The argument started after Austin Biggar showed bunt following a solo home run by L.J. Talley and Georgia up 12-4. Stricklin was heard telling Biggar to swing the bat, but Anderson, who was on his way to the mound, yelled in the direction of the Georgia dugout, bringing the Bulldog coach onto the field.

After the game, Biggar took the blame.

“It’s kind of my fault because I tried to bunt for a hit there,” Biggar said. “I was playing the ball, so that’s my bad, but he did not say a word to me. I was trying to bunt for a hit and everything went sideways.”

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello didn’t seem particularly upset.

“It turned into something it should not have,” he said. “You can pick apart the unwritten rules of the game, but I think that’s a waste of time. The bottom line is that we got our butts beat and they can do whatever they want, and we’re open to react however we want.”

Coaches from both teams all shook hands after the game.

“That’s baseball. They weren’t happy with the bunt attempt with us up eight runs and they shouldn’t be,” Stricklin said. “It was a young mistake. Basically, I said I’ll take care of it. It’s an emotional game, we all shook hands, and we’ll come back and play tomorrow. No big deal.”

Tucker Bradley went 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, with Biggar going 2-for-3 with three RBI. Keegan McGovern launched a three-run homer, his 13th this year. Talley’s homer his fourth.

Tennessee jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a home run in the top of the second by Evan Russell, only to have the Bulldogs bounce right back in the inning’s bottom half with four runs of their own.

A two-run single by Biggar tied the game, followed by an RBI single by Bradley for the lead, before Georgia worked a double steal with Bradley and Tucker Maxwell taking home to extend the margin to 4-2.

The Bulldogs were just getting started.

A four-run fourth gave Georgia a six-run cushion, the big blow McGovern’s three-run shot that carried high over the fence in left-center field. McGovern has now reached base in 31 straight games.

Talley’s home run pushed the lead to 12-4 in the seventh.

NOTES: Aaron Schunk extended his hitting streak to 11 with a second-inning single. … Catcher Mason Meadows sat out Saturday’s game due to an undisclosed illness. … Georgia and Tennessee wrap up their series Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Ryan Webb (1-5, 4.32) gets the start for the Bulldogs.