No. 5 Georgia has a Sugar Bowl date with No. 15 Texas after failing to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Game time at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is set for Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. (ET). The Bulldogs will be making their first trip to the Sugar Bowl since 2007, when Georgia bounced Hawaii, 41-10.

Ironically, it was just last month when Georgia and Texas announced a home-and-home series set for later next decade. The Bulldogs will travel to Austin to take on the Longhorns on Sept. 2, 2028, and host Texas on Sept. 1, 2029.

Georgia is 1-3 all-time against the Longhorns, with the lone victory coming in the 1984 Cotton Bowl, when John Lastinger quarterbacked the Bulldogs to a 10-9 win. The three other meetings took place in Miami at the Orange Bowl (a 41-28 Texas win in 1949), Atlanta (a 26-7 loss in 1957), and Austin (an 18-13 loss in 1958).

Under second-year coach Tom Herman, the Longhorns (9-4) feature a team led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who has completed 256 of 398 passes for 3,123 yards and 25 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

On the ground, backs Tre Watson and Keaontay Ingram top Texas with 695 and 683 yards, respectively while wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey is one of nation’s top receivers with 79 catches for 1,109 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s seconded by Collin Johnson, who has 65 catches for 945 yards and seven scores.