COLUMBIA, Mo. – It wasn’t the crispest of efforts by the nation’s No. 2 team. But even on a sloppy day, Georgia was still able to stay unbeaten with a 43-29 win at Missouri.

The Tigers certainly made the Bulldogs sweat.

After quarterback Drew Lock scored from 11 yards out to cut the lead to 40-29 with just under 11 minutes left, Missouri got a chance to draw even closer after the Tigers blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt by Rodrigo Blankenship with 6:08 to play.

But they got no closer.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0) would hold firm on fourth down inside their own 50. They then marched down for a 40-yard field goal by Blankenship to account for the final score.

"Well, we didn't exactly expect it to go that way," head coach Kirby Smart said, "They've got a really good football team, but we didn't play with discipline, with composure, or not much physicality when you look at run game for us. I am proud of the way we competed, when they made a play we came back and we had a lot of guys step up, but we didn't play with the discipline we needed to play with and I'm responsible for that."

Jake Fromm led the Bulldogs by completing 13 of 23 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns, including respective scoring throws of 61 yards to Jeremiah Holloman, 54 to Mecole Hardman, and 33 to Riley Ridley.

"There are some things we can improve on but we're definitely pleased with the win," Hardman said. "It's an SEC win, we've just got to back, watch the film and get better."

Lock completed 23 of 48 passes for the Tigers (3-1, 0-1) for 221 yards, but did not throw a touchdown pass.

Missouri’s scores came on runs of 11 yards by Lock, 7 by Larry Roundtree, 5 by Damar Crockett, and 3 by Tyler Badie.

From a statistical standpoint, Missouri had Georgia’s number in the first half. But thanks to a trio of big mistakes, the Tigers found themselves down 20-7.

The first one cost the Tigers six points, as freshman cornerback Tyson Campbell stripped tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and returned the ball 64 yards for a touchdown, putting the Bulldogs up 7-0.

That was just the beginning.

Missouri came back later in the first to tie the game on a 7-yard run by Larry Roundtree, before more mistakes by the Tigers resulted in points by the defending SEC champs.

One, an interception by linebacker Tae Crowder off a tipped pass set up one of two first half field goals by Blankenship, before Eric Stokes blocked a punt and picked up the ball for an 8-yard touchdown return.

Georgia wasn’t above making its own mistakes.

Ahead 27-7 following a 33-yard touchdown pass to Riley Ridley, the Bulldogs’ defense allowed the Tigers to creep back into the game.

With Missouri at the Bulldog 11, a third-down pass from Lock sailed incomplete, Jonathan Ledbetter was called for roughing the passer and on the next play, Crockett scored from 7-yards out, cutting the lead to 27-13.

But back came the Dawgs, scoring on their very next possession, with Fromm completing a 61-yard touchdown pass to Holloman. The play wasn’t without some controversy as it appeared Holloman might have dropped the ball before crossing the goal line. Officials took a look at the play, but the call stood.

"It's good that we faced some adversity," Fromm said. "We just need to come back and play to our standard."