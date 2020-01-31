News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 01:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Dawgs go back out west with offer to 2021 safety New Zealand Williams

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

When it comes to recruiting, Georgia's national radar continues to expand, and a recent offer in Playa Del Ray, California, serves as proof.

That's the home of St. Bernard High School and 6-foot-2, 180-pound three-star defensive back New Zealand Williams.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}