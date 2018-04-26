There’s a number of areas one can point to in regards to why there’s been such a turnaround this spring for the Georgia baseball team.

A quick look at the pitching stats would be a good place to start.

There’s been improvement across the board. Last year, the Bulldogs finished dead last in the SEC in ERA with an unsightly 5.02. With four weeks left in the regular entering this weekend’s series against Tennessee, that number stands at 3.54, sixth-best in conference play.

So, is anybody surprised?

“Expectations for us as players and coaches, I guess we’re right where I’d expect us to be,” Georgia’s first-year pitching coach Sean Kenny said. “I wouldn’t expect us to be any different, although quite honesty I’m not happy with it as I’d like it to be from the standpoint of we’re giving away too many free passes still and there were a couple of games I thought we could have done a better job holding the game together where it got away from us a little bit.

“So, I’d like us to be better, actually, and we’re going to talk about that today.”

Kenny’s impact cannot be understated.

During his last two seasons as the pitching coach at Michigan, the Wolverines led the Big Ten in ERA in ERA (2017, 3.46) and topped the league in strikeouts (562 and 440). His first season in Ann Arbor (2013), Michigan lowered his ERA .60 and the team allowed just 13 home runs after giving up 32 the previous.

Through 41 games, this year’s Georgia team has allowed 26 home runs, compared to 45 in 57 contests.

“When I first got here I guess I didn’t really know what to expect,” Kenny said. “The only thing I kind of focused on and thought about was how they finished.”

Skipper Scott Stricklin has certainly liked what he’s seen.

“He’s got for the lack of a better phrase, a good bedside manner, he’s not a yeller or a screamer, he’s very even keeled, while still being firm with the points he’s trying to get across,” Stricklin said. “He’s got a lot of experience, he’s been around, I know him and trust him so all those things came in play.”

Bulldog freshman Ryan Webb laughed that he had to learn to trust Kenny the hard.

“At the beginning of the year, me and him weren’t exactly on the same page. I would swipe and shake him off all day,” Webb said. “It was every other pitch I was shaking but he and I understand each other more, he understands the way I attack hitters, so he’s trying to make that easier for me, so right now I don’t shake much of anything.”

Especially, Webb said, after one inning during the Bulldogs’ recent trip to Vanderbilt.

A 3-1 count on the Commodores’ No. 8 hitter, Kenny called for a breaking pitch. Webb shook off the pitch and offered up a fastball instead. The result? A two-run single that plated a pair of runs.

Kenny’s response when Webb returned to the dugout?

“You’re an idiot,” Webb said, laughing. “In my mind, I don’t have great control of that pitch, I’m going to throw my best pitch and get that guy out. He said, you’ve got the nine-hole hitter coming up, why you throwing that guy a fastball?” Kenny said he’s learned to work more with pitchers over the years, noting he thinks he does a much better job of letting his pitchers have a say.

“The older I get the little more patient I’ve gotten with giving them more freedom, and you have to. I used to be a little more hard-headed where I’d tell them, you have to throw this because I called it, that’s the end of it,” he said. “That doesn’t work, but obviously we go into it with an idea of what each guy can do, but sometimes you can’t call the pitch you want to, you’ve got to call the pitch that they can command, so now, we’re a little more multi-faceted, with hey, I think this kid can throw this pitch this count where maybe a month ago he couldn’t. I’d like to think it’s getting tougher to hit off of us from that standpoint.”

The numbers would seem to indicate so.

Want more examples?

All seven of Georgia pitchers who’ve tossed a minimum of 19 innings this spring currently have lower ERAs than they did a season ago, including Friday night starter Chase Adkins (3-0, 3.68) after going 6-7 last year with a 3.95.

However, there’s still some work to do.

Only once this a Bulldog starting pitcher made it through seven innings (Emerson Hancock pitched into the eighth against Alabama), and that’s statistic that Kenny said needs to soon change.

“I would like us to take a little pressure off the bullpen. Chase Adkins has taken the next step I think, the other guys, even the Tuesday guys, we’ve got to do a better job of getting to the seventh inning,” Kenny said. “There has to be some nights where we’re not asked to tax the bullpen. There have been some nights where we’ve had the bullpen have to get 12 outs a game, so our starting guys have to do better, they have to start become more efficient with their pitches early so when they get to the seventh they’re not at 105 pitches.”