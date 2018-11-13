Quentin Rose and Shizz Alston Jr. combined for 50 points as Temple stayed undefeated by holding off Georgia Tuesday night in Philadelphia, 81-77.

The victory improved the Owls to 3-0 while Georgia dropped to 1-1.

Rose and Alston both finished with 25 each, followed by Nate Pierre-Louis with 16. Alston’s effort enabled him to surpass the 1,000 mark for his career becoming the 53rd player in Temple history to do so.

Derek Ogbeide enjoyed his second-straight double-digit game for the Bulldogs with 16 points, followed by Rayshaun Hammonds with 13.

The win enabled the Owls to avenge an 18-point loss to Georgia last season in Athens.

“The character was definitely there, but we have to learn to be the same team both halves,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said. “The first half, we were back on our heels against the pressure, and we weren’t attacking once we set the screen in the middle of the floor. We didn’t attack, and we work on attacking every day. It’s not natural for them to be on the attack; it’s not natural for them to play that way, and we just have to learn to do that, and we will. I was definitely proud of the way they played.”

The game went down to the final buzzer.

Trailing by five, Ogbeide hit a pair of free throws with 1:12 to go to draw Georgia within three at 77-74.

However, Rose would answer, hitting a short runner with to push the margin back to five before Hammonds’ three made the score 79-77 with 27 seconds left.

After forcing a turnover on the inbound with 22 seconds left, Ogbeide tried a jumper from the free throw line with four seconds left, only to have the shot hit off the iron. A quick foul later, Alston hit a pair of free throws to account for the final score.

Temple led 45-34 at the half, before the Bulldogs cut the lead to four on a dunk by Ogbeide with under 17 minutes to play.

Despite pulling back ahead by nine, the Bulldogs would continue to hang around, getting ack-to-back three-pointers by Tyree Crump cut the lead to 73-68 with four minutes left. However, Temple kept finding answers.

A combined nine straight possessions resulted in points for both teams, which ultimately enabled the Owls to hang on for the win.

“I’m proud of the way we responded in the second half,” Crean said. “We just have to build on it and get a good crowd on Friday against Sam Houston State.”​

Turnovers were again an issue for Georgia (1-1)

The Bulldogs, who committed over 20 in both their exhibitions and in the opener against Savannah State, did so again Tuesday, getting whistled 20 times

Georgia returns to action Friday when the Bulldogs host Sam Houston State. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

