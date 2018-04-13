As the saying goes, walks will kill a team. That proved to be the case Friday night.

In a deadlocked game in the 11th inning, Georgia reliever Tony Locey collected two strikeouts, but issued walks to two Kentucky hitters. Then, shortstop Trey Dawson made the Bulldogs pay with an RBI double that dropped in front of Keegan McGovern in left field.

It was the deciding factor in a 6-4 series-opening win over the Bulldogs, and the Wildcats were able to come back from a three-run deficit on the road at Foley Field.

“We have to come back tomorrow with the chance to win the series,” McGovern said. “We all know we can do it here if we come out ready to go.”

The bullpen woes didn’t start with Locey, however, instead it began with one of Georgia’s most dependable options in Aaron Schunk. It had seemingly become routine for the two-way player to walk over from third base and collect the save for Georgia, but he was off against Kentucky.

The Bulldogs entered the ninth inning with a three-run lead and had gotten two quick outs, with a walk in between. But the one base runner served as a starter for the Wildcats to pull off a two-out rally and squander Schunk’s opportunity to record his sixth save.

After Luke Becker struck out and Schunk had the batter in a two-strike count to finish the game, Kentucky designated hitter T.J. Collett drove in the first run of the inning to make it a 4-2 game. Then, pinch hitter Ryan Johnson took a walk.

Georgia had Zac Kristofak ready, but opted to stay with Schunk with the bases loaded. It didn’t end up paying off as Ben Aklinski had a two-RBI single to send the game to extra innings.

“He’s a strike thrower and we talked about going to Zac,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He had two strikes though, and we had faith in him. We’ll trust him again. It’s baseball and this happens to everybody. We have a lot of confidence in him, just like we do in all of our guys. Aaron Schunk will get the ball again, he is our closer, and that’s the closer’s life.”

Georgia (24-10, 8-5 SEC) was backed by a strong start from its ace pitcher Chase Adkins. Despite some fourth-inning trouble, Adkins finished with six innings, allowing only one run and notching six strikeouts.

Stricklin was then where he wanted Kentucky (24-10, 6-7 SEC) with a strong back-end of his bullpen, and Kevin Smith answered that call with two scoreless innings before things began to unravel.

Georgia had its shot to put an end to the game in extra innings when both Schunk and Tucker Maxwell both made contact to the edge of the warning track. Each time, however, a Kentucky outfielder was within reach to catch it and record the out.

“He competed really well and we had the bullpen set up how we wanted,” Stricklin said. “Early on, it worked out exactly how we wanted it to.”

The Bulldogs’ offense provided support early as McGovern and Adam Sasser each hit two-run home runs in consecutive innings. Then, Kentucky ace Sean Hjelle showed why he is an MLB draft prospect at 6-foot-11. Despite allowing four runs, Hjelle threw eight innings and limited Georgia’s success.

Georgia’s last legitimate shot came in the tenth inning when Tucker Bradley and Schunk each hit balls to the edge of the warning track, but they found the Kentucky outfielders after narrowly missing.

“I came out and practiced with the team for the first time yesterday and it went well,” said McGovern, who returned from a two-game absence due to back injury. “I was really worried something might hurt or whatever, but it was good to get some cuts in a game.”

Georgia now looks to regroup as it closes the three-game set against the Wildcats with a doubleheader on Saturday. The team carries a sense of confidence knowing it has been in this situation before. It allowed a game to slip away in a series opener against Alabama and came back to win the series.

The first game will start at 3 p.m., with the final game beginning at 7 p.m. The timing change was announced Friday due to inclement weather projected to enter the area Sunday.