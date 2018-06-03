Okay, so Michael Curry and Keegan McGovern don’t have a clue who Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco are and what they accomplished as the “Bash Brothers” during their heyday with the Oakland A’s.

But they sure hit like them.

On Sunday at Foley Field, the Bulldog duo did more than a fair impression, going a combined 6-for-10 with four homers and eight RBI to push Georgia into the championship of Monday’s Athens Regional with a 11-7 win over Troy.

“You just better believe that once he hits a home run, I’m absolutely going to try and do the same,” Curry said. “We talk about it all the time. That’s been our approach the whole season, to support the offense and continue doing what we do and pick the team up.”

Just like McGwire and Canseco used to do for the A’s, correct?

The blank stares that followed from Curry and McGovern gave their knowledge away.

“Do you guys know who they are? McGwire and Canseco—let’s go,” skipper Scott Stricklin said, joking with the pair.

Of course, nobody’s going to care what Curry and McGovern know about major league baseball, as long as they continue to hit like they did on Sunday.

It was quite the show.

Both McGovern and Curry went 3 for 5 with two homers and four RBI each, including back-to-back shots in the sixth inning that brought Georgia (39-19) back within one run of Troy at 6-5.

The duo were back at work in the seventh inning.

Following a two-out error by first baseman Brody Bender, Ivan Johnson singled, bringing up McGovern, who tied the game with a single to right. Curry then followed with a two-run double to left center, pushing the Bulldogs ahead 8-6 before Georgia—the visiting team in Sunday’s contest—capped the scoring with two more runs in the eighth and one in the ninth.

“It was very similar to what we saw yesterday, at least early on,” Stricklin said. “Hitters were very comfortable and the pitchers were trying to find their way a little bit. These guys sitting next to me, hitting three and four in the lineup, that’s pretty scary for a pitching coach and a defense to try and call pitches against these guys when the ball’s jumping. The ball has been jumping the last couple of days, and that’s a scary thing to think about when you have to face these two guys back to back.”

Home runs were indeed the story on Sunday.

For Troy starter Levi Thomas, it was Curry and McGovern who took the freshman deep, with a solo homer and a two-run shot, respectively, to put Georgia up 3-1.

Unfortunately for Georgia, starter Kevin Smith was having his own problems.

After a second-inning home run by Brandon Lockridge, third baseman Drew Frederic tied it up on a long two-run homer to left.

The Trojans weren’t done. Following a double by Lockridge to put runners at second and third, a wild pitch sent across the go-ahead run followed by a sacrifice fly by Rigsby Mosley to make the score 5-3.

Lockridge’s second home run pushed the margin to 6-3 before the Bulldog rallied back against Thomas and CJ Carter (8-6) to win with eight runs over the final four innings. Eight of Georgia’s runs came with two out.

Give credit to reliever Zac Kristofak (4-2) for giving the offense a chance to do its thing.

The sophomore took over for Smith (who gave up five earned runs in 3.2 innings) and held the Trojans (42-20) to two runs over the next three innings before Ryan Webb came in to blank Troy on one hit over the final 2.1 to earn his fourth save.

“We just know we’re never out of it,” said McGovern, whose second homer cleared the batter’s eye in center field. “We keep grinding every game, whether we’re up by six or being beat by eight. We just know we’re still in it.