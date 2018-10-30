The Georgia Bulldogs are No. 6 in the inaugural College Football Playoff rankings announced Tuesday night on ESPN.

While Georgia’s ranking is certainly a great starting point for the Bulldogs (7-1), whose game against Kentucky Saturday afternoon in Lexington will send the winner to the SEC Championship, ultimately the Bulldogs’ fate rests in their own hands.

Barring some crazy finishes in the other Power Conferences, the Bulldogs—who opened at No. 1 in last year's inaugural poll—would likely need to win the SEC Championship to earn a semifinal berth.

This year’s semifinals are set for the Orange Bowl in Miami and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. This year’s national championship will be played in Santa Clara, Calif.

The first poll had Alabama No. 1, Clemson No. 2, LSU No. 3, Notre Dame No. 4, and Michigan No. 5.

Kentucky, Georgia's opponent on Saturday, comes in at No. 9.

Word of the inaugural show was news to Kirby Smart.

“I didn’t even know it was tonight. I didn’t know it was going on. But I should have talked to our team about that. I didn’t bring it up to them, so who knows what they’ll be thinking tonight," he said. "I’m not curious at all, because we all know the end is what matters and if you get caught up in that, you’ll fall pretty quick. Bottom line is, pretty much every team that’s in there, if they win, they're in, because a lot of them are going to play each other.”

Even if the Bulldogs don’t get back to the playoffs for a second straight year, Georgia is still very much alive for a spot in one of three New Year’s Super Six Games: the Peach Bowl, Sugar Bowl, and Fiesta Bowl.

The Sugar Bowl will match the top-rated SEC team against the top-rated representative from the Big 12, while the Peach and Fiesta Bowl will consist of at-large selections, which will be determined by the College Football Playoff Committee.

Smart, however, just wants his team to focus on what it can do today.

“Be wary of the postings and the hype, and all the stuff that’s involved with it. It’s really just a distraction," said Smart, when asked what he will ultimately tell his players. "The older ones heard it all last year, so I know all of them will see it and pay attention to it and be on their phones looking at it. But it doesn’t matter, it really has no effect at all. What matters is how you play, if you want to impress those guys, go play well.”