ATLANTA – With two weeks to go in the regular season, every game is a resume builder for the Georgia baseball team.

Tuesday night’s 3-1 victory at SunTrust Park only added to the Bulldogs’ cause.

With an RPI of No. 4, Georgia is having its best season since 2009, and vying for the program’s first NCAA Regional since 2011.

The victory runs the Bulldogs’ record to 34-14, sweeping the three-game series from Georgia Tech (27-21) and beating the Yellow Jackets for the sixth-straight time.

"It's our rival. All of our kids know all their kids, that's who we recruit against in every sport and in every sport that's the team you love to hate," skipper Scott Stricklin said. "It is what it is. They're our rival. We're their rival. You want to win this game more than anything. To a lot of our fans, this is the biggest game of the year. Forget Florida, forget Arkansas, it's Georgia Tech and for us to play against the way we have for the past two years it's great for our program."

It took some clutch pitching from Georgia to make it happen.

After a scoreless game through three innings, Aaron Schunk led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to center, followed later in the inning by a two-run double by Mason Meadows for a 3-0 lead.

Starting pitcher C.J. Smith (1-0) did his part, allowing one run on two hits, zero walks and two strikeouts before Tony Locey took over to start the sixth.

"He's a stone-cold killer out there," Schunk said. "The man has no emotion, and that's what you ask for out of the guy. Even if he gives up a hit he's going to come right back against the next guy and throw strikes. Nothing rattles C.J. and that's what makes him a really good player."

The Bulldogs' bullpen continues to do its job as well.

Even after Locey ran into trouble after Tech put runners at second and third with one out, freshman Ryan Webb, picked him up by striking Oscar Serratos with the bases loaded for the final out after falling behind 3-1.

Georgia’s bullpen made sure that was as close as the Yellow Jackets would get.

After Zac Kristofak struck out the side in the eighth, he then set the Yellow Jackets down in order in the the ninth to pick up his fourth save. He struck out five of the six batters he faced.

"We just found a way to win tonight," Stricklin said. "Our pitching and defense picked us up, but good teams do that."