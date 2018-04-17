Yes, SEC weekends are huge, but midweek games are important, too.

That was the message Georgia skipper Scott Stricklin gave his team before the start of the season.

Apparently, that message has been received as the 19th-ranked Bulldogs eased to a 6-1 win over No. 15 Clemson, Georgia’s ninth-mid week victory against zero defeats this year.

The Bulldogs are now 26-11 heading into this weekend’s series at Ole Miss.

It didn’t take the Bulldogs long to get going.

After Will Proctor (3-2) gave up a leadoff home run to Logan Davidson, Georgia answered with four runs in the inning’s bottom half, two scoring on a triple by Aaron Schunk followed by a two-run homer by Adam Sasser, his fourth this year.

The Bulldogs - who outhit Clemson 6-4 - added single runs in the second and third to push the lead to 6-1, a margin that proved more than enough for the pitching staff.

The solo homer off of Proctor was the only damage off the right-hander, who allowed just three hits in four innings with one walk and three strikeouts before giving way to Tony Locey to start the fifth.

Clemson (26-11) couldn’t solve the big right-hander, either.

Locey only allowed one base running (a walk) in his three innings, which featured two strikeouts before giving way to Kevin Smith in the eighth.

Zac Kristofak helped Smith get out of the eighth on a strikeout of Drew Warton with runners at first and third. The sophomore closed out the game with a perfect ninth.

NOTES: The Bulldogs return to action this weekend with a road trip to No. 7 Ole Miss. … Georgia came in with a team ERA of 3.57. That’s the fourth-lowest ERA posted by a Bulldog team since records started being kept in 1958. ...The victory gave Georgia a two-game sweep in this year's series, following last week's 63 win at SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C.