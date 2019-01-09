After suffering its worst loss since 1959 last Saturday at Tennessee, Georgia entered Wednesday night’s SEC home opener-against Vanderbilt determined to make amends.

Mission accomplished.

Three different players scored in double-figures as the Bulldogs rolled past the Commodores 82-63, giving head coach Tom Crean his first conference win.

Rayshuan Hammonds led the Bulldogs (9-5, 1-1) with 19 points, followed by Derek Ogbeide with 15 and Teshaun Hightower with 11.

Saben Lee topped Vanderbilt (9-5, 0-2) with 12 points, followed by Simisola Shittu with 10.

The game was close to start but would later get out of hand.

After leading 34-33 at the half, Georgia upped its lead to nine before the Commodores bounced back to close within one.

However, back to back three-pointers by Turtle Jackson and Tyree Crump extended what was just a one-point lead to 62-55 advantage with just 8:55 to play.

The Commodores got no closer.

Another three-pointer by Jackson gave Georgia its biggest lead a 72-57 before a basket by Nicolas Claxton put the Bulldogs up by 17 with just four minutes to play.

For Georgia, the win was big for another reason.

The Bulldogs are arguably in the toughest stretch of their schedule. After opening at No. 3 Tennessee, Georgia’s next two games will be against the likes of Auburn, Kentucky and Florida before hitting the road to LSU on Jan. 23.

Georgia led at the half 34-33, despite some overall sloppy play.

After getting off to 14-6 lead, the Commodores roared back, going on a 13-0 run, capped by a Shittu layup for a 19-14 advantage before the Bulldogs scored again.

The two teams would trade leads four times over the final five minutes of the first half until Ignas Sarguinas nailed a three-pointer to put give the Bulldogs a lead they would hold the rest of the way.

Georgia returns to action Saturday at Auburn while Vanderbilt entertains Kentucky.