Georgia is a young team. With 10 newcomers, including nine freshmen, that’s obvious for everyone to see.

Nevertheless, Tom Crean’s squad remains a frustrating team to watch.

Take Wednesday night’s game at Florida for example, The Bulldogs blew a 20-point lead for the second time in a week, this time falling to the Gators, 81-75.

It was just last Tuesday when Georgia led Missouri by 20 points with 13 minutes to play, before losing 72-69 in Columbia.

Wednesday night’s contest was no less ridiculous.

The Bulldogs (12-10, 2-7) led by 22 with 16:43 to play, only to be outscored by the Gators 39-7 over a span of 10:47 before ultimately finishing with the six-point win.

Still, Crean tried to put a positive spin on the game.

“We had really great looks,” Crean said. “Some of the shots we just missed, at the end of the day. This is not a complete ‘glass is empty’ type of deal—it never is. We did some really good things inside of the game, and we kept fighting. The crowd took over, but we kept fighting through it. There are a lot of positives to take from it.”

Unfortunately, there were also some negatives for Georgia, a team that led by 15 at the half and appeared to be setting itself up for much-needed road win.

But this was a tale Bulldog fans knew by heart, as little by little, Florida began to chip away. There was the troubling fact of a 23-2 run that the Gators used to go ahead for good, 59-57.

Anthony Edwards led the Bulldogs with 32 points, but was never a factor during the Gators’ huge second-half run.

Sahvir Wheeler chipped in with 16 for Georgia, which shot 55 percent in the first half and look like it would cruise to the win. It was not to be for the Bulldogs, who would get within two with 1:33 to play before Florida held on for the win.

Georgia returns to action Saturday against Alabama.

