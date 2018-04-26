ATLANTA---The No. 20 Georgia Bulldogs clinched the season series with Georgia Tech after posting an 8-3 win Wednesday in front of a crowd of 1,878 at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Bulldogs (28-13) have now won five in a row over Tech, which is their longest winning streak over their rival since a stretch from 1985-87. Sophomore third baseman Aaron Schunk tied his career high with a 4-for-5 performance while Tucker Maxwell (2-3, 2 RBI) and LJ Talley (2-3, 3 RBI) blasted home runs as part of Georgia’s 14-hit attack.

Tech (22-20) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a two-out, RBI-single by Colin Hall. They threatened in the first with runners at the corners and one out, but freshman pitcher C.J. Smith snagged a line drive and threw to first to complete a double play. Through the first four innings, Georgia was 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, and Schunk had both of the team’s hits, a double and a single.

In the fifth, Maxwell tied the game with his second home run of the year. With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Georgia lifted Smith in favor of Zac Kristofak. It was Smith’s second career start and the first run he had allowed in his career after coming in with 17 scoreless frames. He struck out two and allowed five hits in 4.1 innings. Kristofak earned the win to move his record to 3-1, going 1.2 innings before the Bulldogs brought in junior Kevin Smith for two scoreless innings and Schunk took care of the ninth.

In the sixth, Georgia struck for three two-out runs on four hits off freshman Brant Hurter. Redshirt freshman Mason Meadows put the Bulldogs in front with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly and then Talley followed with an RBI-single and Maxwell added a run-scoring double for a 4-1 advantage. Hurter went six innings and allowed four runs on eight hits with three walks and six strikeouts to fall to 4-3.

In the seventh, Schunk struck again with a two-out RBI-single for his career-tying fourth hit of the night that made it 5-2. Talley’s third home run of the year, a two-run shot in the eighth gave the Bulldogs a 7-2 lead. McGovern contributed a sacrifice fly in the frame to complete the scoring.

“We started slow and (Brant) Hurter is a good pitcher and looked to get comfortable when Tucker Maxwell woke us up with the home run,” said Georgia’s Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin. “We got a lot of two-strike hits and all around it was a great effort. C.J. gave us a good start, although I joked with him after we took him out that we didn’t recruit him to give up runs as that was the first one he’s allowed in his career. One of our goals each season is to win the series against Georgia Tech, and we’ve done that. We still have one big one left with them at SunTrust.”