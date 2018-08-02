After a year at ‘Last Chance U’, outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson is finally getting his second chance--and it’s going to be in Athens.

The touted pass rusher out of Kansas’ Independence Community College announced his commitment to the Bulldogs via Twitter.

Johnson, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound defender, added his offer from the Bulldogs on February 14, and the coaching staff kept the heat on since that time.

“They really went out of their way to show how high of a priority I am. There were a lot of occasions where I really could see myself there," Johnson said after his last trip to Athens in May. "I didn’t really want to leave. There were a lot of standout moments. It was just multiple occasions. I was just really impressed, and I can see myself there.”

For the Bulldogs, Johnson becomes the second outside linebacker commitment of the Class of 2019, joining five-star rising senior Nolan Smith of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Even with a stacked depth chart and the talented Smith joining him, Johnson is confident in what he brings to the field.

“I’m not worried about who they bring in. I’ve got confidence in what I can do. The coaches also do,” Johnson said. “Coach [Kirby] Smart and Coach [Dan] Lanning, the whole staff really, are just fired up, really. I’m not worried about any other upcoming guys.”

Credit part of that confidence to early praise from Lanning.

"He said he thinks I’m the No. 1 pass rusher in the nation, both in and out of JUCO,” Johnson said. “He said that he wants me to stand up, do what I do best, and put pressure on the quarterback."

Looking back, the visit in May could have been what swung the decision, ahead of this trip.

“Overall, I was blown away and had a great time,” Johnson said in May. “I loved the staff, the campus, their football, and everything about it. It was great.”