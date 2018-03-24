There was a familiar face on Georgia’s practice field Saturday afternoon – former Bulldog safety Bacarri Rambo.

A former sixth-round pick in 2013 of the Washington Redskins, Rambo’s NFL days are over, but he’s staying involved with the team as an intern with the Bulldogs, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed.

“He is working currently as an intern, and there is a possibility, we hope he’ll be a GA eventually when the time is right,” Smart said after practice. “But he’s just an intern, but he’s an invaluable resource to these kids because he pushed through, graduated through the University of Georgia, is from South Georgia where a lot of our kids come from. We think the experience he had playing in the NFL are unbelievable for these student athletes.”

A former All-SEC selection in 2011, Rambo’s five-year pro career saw him play with three teams, Washington (2013-2014), Buffalo (2014-2015), Miami (2016) before re-signing with the Bills for 2017.

He made 151 tackles over his career with two sacks, 11 pass deflections and six interceptions.

Rambo finished his Bulldog career with 16 interceptions, tying him with Jake Scott and Dominick Sanders for the most of Georgia history.