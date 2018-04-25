We told you that Notre Dame transfer Jay Hayes was among the visitors in Athens Saturday. The recent Oklahoma commit created quite a stir with his appearance.

Today, he's done even more to get the Georgia faithful talking, as Hayes has flipped his pledge from the Sooners to the Bulldogs.

Hayes, a fourth-year player originally from Brooklyn, New York, brings a great deal of experience to his new home after appearing in 26 games for the Fighting Irish during his tenure in South Bend.

At 6-foot-4, 289 pounds, Hayes adds much needed depth to the interior of the Georgia defensive line, which welcomes three prospects at the spot in the Class of 2018.

Hayes will join Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis as new additions on the interior this fall. Meanwhile, the status and availability of signee Tramel Walthour for the 2018 season remains unclear at this time.

Hayes collected 39 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 2 pass breakups during his tenure with the Irish.