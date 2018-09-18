The SEC announced its football schedule for 2019 and Georgia’s is looking like one of the Bulldogs’ toughest in years.

Georgia will open its season Aug. 31 at Vanderbilt, followed by three straight non-conference games, highlighted by a Sept. 21 match-up against Notre Dame, which will be making its first visit ever to Sanford Stadium.

There’s more.

The conference portion of the schedule features a new foe, Texas A&M which will visit Sanford Stadium on Nov. 23. It will mark the Aggies’ first trip to Athens since 1980.

All total, the Bulldogs have seven home games on the schedule which also includes SEC contests with South Carolina, Kentucky, and Missouri along with non-conference teams Murray State and Arkansas State.

The schedule also includes two open dates on Sept. 28 and Oct. 26. The Bulldogs will travel to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Auburn, and Georgia Tech along with the annual game against Florida in Jacksonville.

2019 Schedule

Aug. 31 at Vanderbilt

Sept. 7 MURRAY STATE

Sept. 14 ARKANSAS STATE

Sept. 21 NOTRE DAME

Sept. 28 Open Date

Oct. 5 at Tennessee

Oct. 12 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 19 KENTUCKY

Oct. 26 Open Date

Nov. 2 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9 MISSOURI

Nov. 16 at Auburn

Nov. 23 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 30 at Georgia Tech