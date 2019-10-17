At least Georgia doesn’t have to wait a week to attempt to right last week’s surprising loss to South Carolina.

That wasn’t the case last year after the Bulldogs and their championship-starved fan base had to wait an extra seven days before getting back on the field against Florida.

The Bulldogs need to play a game, and they need to play one quickly. Thankfully, Saturday’s showdown against Kentucky is just two days away.

If you’re the Bulldogs, it’s time to quit messing around, and it’s up to Kirby Smart to make sure that happens.

Getting answers as to the how and why of the situation from those directly involved can sometimes be a chore. Players are taught (some say brainwashed) to always espouse the company line. If it’s a question they’re uncomfortable answering, the standard line is, “You’ve got to ask Coach Smart.”

That’s why it was a little surprising to hear D’Andre Swift be as open with the media as he was during Monday’s interview session.