As predicted, we saw offensive coordinator James Coley get a bit more aggressive in Georgia’s game last Saturday at Tennessee, mixing up his play-calling, and as a result gained more total yards (526) against a fellow conference rival than we’ve seen in a year.

You’ve got to go all the way back to Oct. 6 of 2018 when the Bulldogs outgained Vanderbilt 560-321, a stretch of seven contests, including the SEC Championship against Alabama.

With the real meat and potatoes of Georgia’s schedule now on the plate, it should be taken as a positive sign that Coley and head coach Kirby Smart recognize the fact that the team needs to be as versatile and unpredictable as they possibly can.

Now, the challenge is to make sure the offense is exploiting the different, talented individuals to the fullest.

Smart has talked often about the need for his most dangerous players to be getting the most touches. For the most part, the Bulldogs have done a good job of that.