DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Uga Bracket round of 64, Part 2
The UGASports staff has come up with the top 64 Georgia football players during the decade of the 2010s. The players were divided and seeded into four separate brackets, similar to the typical 64-team tournament. You vote on and decide who was the Bulldogs' greatest player from the 2010-2019 seasons. For more details, see the video posted at the bottom of the page.
No. 2 seed Aaron Murray vs. No. 15 seed Lamont Gaillard
AARON MURRAY – Quarterback (2010-2013)
—921 Career completions (most in SEC history)
—13,166 Career yards passing (most in SEC history)
—3,893 yards passing in 2012 (most in school history)
—121 Career TD passes (most in SEC history)
—36 TD passes in 2012 (most in school history)
LAMONT GAILLARD – Offensive Lineman (2015-2018)
—42 Career starts (29 at Center, 13 at Right Guard)
—Started final 42 games of his career
—2017 “Own the Trenches Award” winner after spring practice
—2016 Most Improved Player on Offense after spring practice
—Began career as Defensive Lineman
No. 7 seed Orson Charles vs. No. 10 seed Dominick Sanders
ORSON CHARLES – Tight End (2009-2011)
—2011 First Team All-American (AFCA)
—2011 Mackey Award finalist (nation’s top tight end)
—94 Career receptions, 1,370 Career yards receiving
—10 Career TD receptions
—45 receptions in 2011 (most by SEC tight end)
DOMINICK SANDERS – Defensive Back (2014-2017)
—16 Career interceptions (T-most in school history)
—381 Career interception return yards (most in school history)
—Led team in interceptions three straight seasons (2015-2017)
—2 Career multi-interception games
—88-yard Interception returned for TD vs. Vanderbilt in 2015
No. 3 seed Justin Houston vs. No. 14 seed Maurice Smith
JUSTIN HOUSTON – Linebacker (2008-2010)
—2010 First Team All-American (FWAA)
—2010 Butkus and Nagurski Award finalists
—20 Career sacks (8th most in school history)
—Led team in sacks in back-to-back seasons (2009-2010)
—38 Career tackles for loss (5th most in school history)
MAURICE SMITH – Defensive Back (2016)
—50 tackles, 2 interceptions in lone season at Georgia
—34-yard interception return for TD vs. Auburn in 2016
—2 forced fumbles in 2016 (T-most on team)
—2 fumble recoveries in 2016 (T-most on team)
—Played first three seasons of career at Alabama
No. 6 seed Alec Ogletree vs. No. 11 seed Jake Ganus
ALEC OGLETREE – Linebacker (2010-2012)
—197 Career tackles (20 for loss)
—111 tackles in 2012 (led team)
—15 tackles vs. Georgia Tech in 2012
—11 Career games with ten or more tackles
—55-yard TD return off blocked FG in 2012 SEC Championship vs. Alabama
JAKE GANUS – Linebacker (2015)
—102 tackles in lone season with Georgia (led team)
—5 games with ten or more tackles in 2015
—12 tackles vs. Tennessee and Georgia Tech in 2015
—2 interceptions in 2015 (T-2nd on team)
—Played first three seasons of career at UAB