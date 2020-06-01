UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Uga Bracket round of 32, Part 1

DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Uga Bracket round of 32, Part 1
UGASports’ Dawg of the Decade Tournament has moved into the second round after thousands of your votes in Round One. As expected, there were few upsets in the opening round. In addition, the better seed won 20 of the 32 first-round matchups with 90-plus percent of the vote. The second round features much tougher matchups, so expect tighter results—but it’s all up to you to vote!
Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.
No. 1 seed A.J. Green vs. No. 8 seed Richard LeCounte
A.J. GREEN – Wide Receiver (2008-2010)
—166 Career receptions (4th most in school history)
—2,619 Career yards receiving (3rd most in school history)
—23 Career TD receptions (2nd most in school history)
—1 of 2 Georgia players with three 50+ reception seasons
—4th Overall Pick in 2011 NFL Draft
RICHARD LeCOUNTE – Defensive Back (2017-present)
—38 Career games (28 starts)
—4 Interceptions in 2019 (led team)
—3 Fumble Recoveries in 2019 (led team)
—61 Tackles in 2019 (3rd on team)
—2019 Co-winner Most Improved Player on team
No. 4 seed Rodrigo Blankenship vs. No. 5 seed Malcolm Mitchell
RODRIGO BLANKENSHIP – Placekicker (2016-2019)
—2019 Lou Groza Award winner (Nation’s top kicker)
—2019 First Team All-American (Walter Camp)
—440 Career points (2nd most in SEC history)
—78 Career field goals (2nd most in school history)
—200-for-200 in Career PATs
MALCOLM MITCHELL – Wide Receiver (2011-2015)
—47 Career Games (35 starts)
—174 Career receptions (3rd most in school history)
—2,350 Career yards receiving (6th most in school history)
—16 Career TD receptions (T-8th most in school history)
—Led team in receptions, yards receiving, and TD receptions in 2015