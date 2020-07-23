UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Semifinals, Part 2

DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Semifinals, Part 2
Only four players remain in UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament, including three No. 1 seeds. Three of the four play on the offensive side of the ball, including two running backs, whereas one defender advanced. Two of the four players won SEC titles, whereas two of the four would ultimately be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Who will advance to the championship matchup of the DAWG of the DECADE Tournament? It is up to you to cast your vote!
Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.
The second semifinal pits the winners of the Uga and Chapel Bell brackets:
(2) Aaron Murray vs. (1) Nick Chubb
AARON MURRAY – Quarterback (2010-2013)
Murray put up crazy numbers as the signal-caller for the Bulldogs—and for his last matchup in this tournament, he put up 76 percent of the vote to take down the top-seeded A.J. Green. Can Murray take down another top seed in Nick Chubb? If so, he would need prevent an all-running back final. It is up to you to decide.
—921 Career completions (most in SEC history)
—13,166 Career yards passing (most in SEC history)
—3,893 yards passing in 2012 (most in school history)
—121 Career TD passes (most in SEC history)
—36 TD passes in 2012 (most in school history)
NICK CHUBB – Running Back (2014-2017)
Chubb has been punishing opposition in this tournament like he did in his playing days. He defeated his first three matchups with at least 98 percent of the vote, and then took down his former blocker and top-four draft pick Andrew Thomas with ease, receiving 95 percent of the vote. Can Chubb take down a quarterback this time?
—4,769 Career yards rushing (2nd in school history)
—8.12 rush yards per attempt in 2015 (highest in school history for single-season)
—44 Career rushing TDs (2nd in school history)
—24 Career games with a TD rush (2nd in school history)
—1 of 2 players in UGA history with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons