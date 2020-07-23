UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Semifinals, Part 2

Only four players remain in UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament, including three No. 1 seeds. Three of the four play on the offensive side of the ball, including two running backs, whereas one defender advanced. Two of the four players won SEC titles, whereas two of the four would ultimately be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Who will advance to the championship matchup of the DAWG of the DECADE Tournament? It is up to you to cast your vote!

Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.

The second semifinal pits the winners of the Uga and Chapel Bell brackets: