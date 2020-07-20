UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Semifinals, Part 1

DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Semifinals, Part 1
Only four players remain in UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament, including three No. 1 seeds. Three of the four play on the offensive side of the ball, including two running backs, whereas one defender advanced. Two of the four players won SEC titles, whereas two of the four would ultimately be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Who will advance to the championship matchup of the DAWG of the DECADE Tournament? It is up to you to cast your vote!
Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.
The first of two semifinal matchups matches the winner of the Arch Bracket with the winner of the Hedges Bracket.
(1) Todd Gurley vs. (1) Roquan Smith
TODD GURLEY – Running Back (2012-2014)
Gurley defeated his first three challenges rather easily, tallying 90 percent of the vote or better in each of the matchups. Taking on former teammate Sony Michel in his fourth encounter of the tournament, he won with just 63 percent of the vote. Now, Gurley faces the remaining defender in the pool. How will he fare? It is up to you to decide.
—3,285 Career Yards Rushing (4th in school history)
—109.5 Career Rush Yards per Game (2nd in school history)
—36 Career TD Rushes (T-3rd in school history)
—44 Career Touchdowns (36 Rush, 6 Rec., 2 Kickoff)
—10th Overall Pick in 2015 NFL Draft
ROQUAN SMITH – Linebacker (2015-2017)
Smith dominated the tournament early, and even more so than Gurley, winning his first three battles with 97 percent of the vote or higher. The most recent challenge saw him face fellow linebacker Jarvis Jones with Smith taking three of every four votes. Can he prevent an all-offense final?
—2017 First Team All-American
—2017 Butkus Award Winner (10th in Heisman Trophy voting)
—2017 SEC Defensive Player of the Year
—Led team in Tackles in 2016 and 2017
—8th pick overall in 2018 NFL Draft