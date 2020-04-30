DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Hedges Bracket round of 64, Part 1
The UGASports staff has come up with the top 64 Georgia football players during the decade of the 2010s. The players were divided and seeded into four separate brackets, similar to the typical 64-team tournament. You vote on and decide who was the Bulldogs' greatest player from the 2010-2019 seasons. For more details, see the video posted at the bottom of the page.
No. 1 seed Roquan Smith vs. No. 16 seed Brian Herrien
ROQUAN SMITH – Linebacker (2015-2017)
—2017 First Team All-American
—2017 Butkus Award Winner (10th in Heisman Trophy voting)
—2017 SEC Defensive Player of the Year
—Led team in Tackles in 2016 and 2017
—8th pick overall in 2018 NFL Draft
BRIAN HERRIEN – Running Back (2016-2019)
—1,413 career yards rushing (2 career starts)
—15 Career Touchdowns (13 rushing, 2 receiving)
—12 Career Games with at least 1 TD rushing
—2017 Coffee County Hustle Award co-winner (awarded after spring practice)
—2019 Frank Sinkwich Award co-winner (team’s toughest player)
No. 8 seed Chris Conley vs. No. 9 seed Lorenzo Carter
CHRIS CONLEY – Wide Receiver (2011-2014)
—20 Career TD Receptions (T-4th most in school history)
—117 Career Receptions, 1,938 Career yards receiving
—5 Career games with 2 TD Receptions
—45 Receptions in 2013 (led team)
—8 TD receptions in 2014 (led team)
LORENZO CARTER – Linebacker (2014-2017)
—54 Career Games (26 starts)
—14 Career sacks, 7 Career Forced Fumbles
—5 Sacks in 2016 (Tied for team lead)
—2-time Coffee County Hustle Award co-winner (2016, 2017)
—Blocked Field Goal in 2nd overtime of 2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma
No. 4 seed Mecole Hardman vs. No. 13 seed Hutson Mason
MECOLE HARDMAN – All-Purpose (2016-2018)
—2018 First Team All-American (ESPN.com)
—40 Career Games (29 as Wide Receiver, 11 as Cornerback)
—14 Career Touchdowns (11 rec., 2 rushing, 1 punt return)
—2nd on team in receptions, rec. yards, and TD receptions in 2018
—15.2 Career punt return average (highest in school history)
HUTSON MASON – Quarterback (2010-2011, 2013-2014)
—65.0 Career Completion Pct. (highest in school history w/ min. 300 att)
—67.87 Completion Pct. in 2014 (highest in school-history)
—29 Career TD passes, 7 Career Interceptions
—Career-high 4 TD passes vs. Kentucky in 2014
—5 Career Games with at least one TD pass and one TD rushing
No. 5 seed George Pickens vs. No. 12 seed John Theus
GEORGE PICKENS – Wide Receiver (2019-present)
—Led team in receptions, rec. yards, and TD receptions in 2019
—8 TD receptions in 2019 (led all true freshmen in nation)
—12 receptions in 2020 Sugar Bowl (tied school record for bowl games)
—49 receptions in 2019 (3rd most by freshman in school history)
—2019 First Team All-SEC Freshmen Team
JOHN THEUS – Offensive Lineman (2012-2015)
—2015 Team Captain
—48 Career Starts (T-7th most by non-kickers in team history)
—2015 First Team All-SEC
—2012 First Team All-SEC Freshmen Team
—Only 3rd offensive tackle to start season opener at UGA as true freshman in modern era