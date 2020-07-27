UGASports - DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Consolation

DAWG of the DECADE Tournament Consolation
Before we reach the final (Nick Chubb vs. Todd Gurley) of the UGASports’ DAWG of the DECADE Tournament, we are having a consultation vote for the other players who reached the quarterfinals to determine third through eighth place. One quarterback, one running back, one wide receiver, one offensive lineman, and two linebackers represent the players you are choosing from.
Decide at the Dawgvent to determine places three through eight in the tournament! Vote on who you think should finish in third place behind Chubb and Gurley.
SONY MICHEL – Running Back (2014-2017)
—3,638 Career yards rushing (3rd most in school history)
—33 Career rushing TDs (T-5th most in school history)
—7.9 rush yards per attempt in 2017 (2nd highest in single season in school history)
—64 Career receptions (6 for TDs)
—75-yard TD run in 2018 Rose Bowl (longest TD rush in bowl game in school history)
ROQUAN SMITH – Linebacker (2015-2017)
—2017 First Team All-American
—2017 Butkus Award Winner (10th in Heisman Trophy voting)
—2017 SEC Defensive Player of the Year
—Led team in Tackles in 2016 and 2017
—8th pick overall in 2018 NFL Draft
JARVIS JONES – Linebacker (2011-2012)
—2011 and 2012 First Team All-American
—28 Career sacks (T-3rd most in school history)
—14½ sacks in 2012 (most in single season in school history)
—24½ tackles for loss in 2012 (most in single season in school history)
—17th Overall Pick in 2013 NFL Draft
A.J. GREEN – Wide Receiver (2008-2010)
—166 Career receptions (4th most in school history)
—2,619 Career yards receiving (3rd most in school history)
—23 Career TD receptions (2nd most in school history)
—1 of 2 Georgia players with three 50+ reception seasons
—4th Overall Pick in 2011 NFL Draft
AARON MURRAY – Quarterback (2010-2013)
—921 Career completions (most in SEC history)
—13,166 Career yards passing (most in SEC history)
—3,893 yards passing in 2012 (most in school history)
—121 Career TD passes (most in SEC history)
—36 TD passes in 2012 (most in school history)
ANDREW THOMAS – Offensive Lineman (2017-2019)
- 2019 First Team All-American (Walter Camp)
- 2018 First Team All-American (SI.com)
- 2019 SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner (first UGA OL since 1998)
- First UGA offensive lineman to start first career game since 2012
- Fourth Overall Pick in 2020 NFL Draft