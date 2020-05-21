DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Chapel Bell Bracket round of 64, Part 2
The UGASports staff has come up with the top 64 Georgia football players during the decade of the 2010s. The players were divided and seeded into four separate brackets, similar to the typical 64-team tournament. You vote on and decide who was the Bulldogs' greatest player from the 2010-2019 seasons. For more details, see the video posted at the bottom of the page.
No. 2 seed Andrew Thomas vs. No. 15 seed D'Andre Walker
ANDREW THOMAS – Offensive Lineman (2017-2019)
- 2019 First Team All-American (Walter Camp)
- 2018 First Team All-American (SI.com)
- 2019 SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner (first UGA OL since 1998)
- First UGA offensive lineman to start first career game since 2012
- Fourth Overall Pick in 2020 NFL Draft
D’ANDRE WALKER – Linebacker (2015-2018)
- 13½ Career sacks
- 7½ sacks in 2018 (led team)
- 27½ Career tackles for losses
- 4 forced fumbles in 2018 (led team)
- 2017 Most Improved Defensive Player co-winner (team award)
No. 7 seed Cordy Glenn vs. No. 10 seed Isaiah Wilson
CORDY GLENN – Offensive Lineman (2008-2011)
- 50 Career starts (most by any OL in team history)
- 50 Career starts (18 at Left Tackle, 28 at Left Guard, 4 at Right Guard)
- 2011 Outland and Lombardi Trophy watch lists
- 2010 Most Valuable Player on Offense (after spring practice)
- 2008 First Team Freshman All-American (Collegefootballnews.com)
ISAIAH WILSON – Offensive Lineman (2018-2019)
- 2019 “Up Front” Award co-winner (awarded by team after season)
- 25 Career games (24 starts)
- 2018 First Team Freshman All-American
- 2018 Most Improved Offensive Player co-winner (team award)
- 29th Overall Pick in 2020 NFL Draft
No. 3 seed D'Andre Swift vs. No. 14 seed Damian Swann
D’ANDRE SWIFT – Running Back (2017-2019)
- 2,885 Career yards rushing (7th most in team history)
- 6.6 Career yards per rushing attempt (highest in team history)
- Two 1,000-yard rushing seasons (1 of 5 UGA players with more than one)
- 25 Career Touchdowns (20 rushing, 5 receiving)
- Nine Career 100-yard rushing games
DAMIAN SWANN – Defensive Back (2011-2014)
- 8 Career Interceptions
- 4 Interceptions in 2014 (T-team lead)
- 4 Interceptions in 2012 (led team)
- 6 Career forced fumbles, 3 Career fumble recoveries
- 99-yard fumble return for TD (longest in school history)
No. 6 seed Clint Boling vs. No. 11 seed Akeem Dent
CLINT BOLING – Offensive Lineman (2007-2010)
- 49 Career starts (T-2nd most by any OL in team history)
- 49 Career starts (19 at Left Tackle, 19 at Right Guard, 11 at Right Tackle)
- 2010 Outland Trophy watch list (best interior lineman)
- 2009 Best All-Around Offensive Player (following spring practice)
- 2007 First Team All-American Freshman
AKEEM DENT – Linebacker (2007-2010)
- 240 Career tackles (12 tackles for loss)
- 126 tackles in 2010 (led team)
- 2010 True Grit Award winner (following spring practice)
- Nine Career games with 10 or more tackles
- 16 tackles vs. Georgia Tech in 2010