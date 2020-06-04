DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Chapel Bell Bracket round of 32, Part 1
UGASports’ Dawg of the Decade Tournament has moved into the second round after thousands of your votes in Round One. As expected, there were few upsets in the opening round. In addition, the better seed won 20 of the 32 first-round matchups with 90-plus percent of the vote. The second round features much tougher matchups, so expect tighter results—but it’s all up to you to vote!
Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.
No. 1 seed Nick Chubb vs. No. 8 seed Jordan Jenkins
NICK CHUBB – Running Back (2014-2017)
- 4,769 Career yards rushing (2nd in school history)
- 8.12 rush yards per attempt in 2015 (highest in school history for single-season)
- 44 Career rushing TDs (2nd in school history)
- 24 Career games with a TD rush (2nd in school history)
- 1 of 2 players in UGA history with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons
JORDAN JENKINS – Linebacker (2012-2015)
- 52 Career games (42 starts)
- 202 Career tackles (40 tackles for loss)
- 19 Career sacks
- 13 tackles vs. Georgia Southern in 2015
- 5½ tackles for loss vs. Vanderbilt in 2015
**VOTE on CHUBB vs. JENKINS**
No. 4 seed Brandon Boykin vs. No. 5 seed Ben Jones
BRANDON BOYKIN – All-Purpose (2008-2011)
- 2011 Paul Hornung Award winner (Nation’s most versatile player)
- 8 Career TDs (1 rushing, 2 receiving, 1 punt return, 4 kickoff return)
- 4 Career kickoff returns for TDs (school record)
- 3 Career kickoff returns each covering 100 yards
- 9 Career Interceptions on defense
BEN JONES – Offensive Lineman (2008-2011)
- 2011 First Team All-American (Rivals.com, ESPN.com, Sporting News)
- 49 Career Starts (6th most in school history by a non-kicker)
- SEC Offensive Linemen of the Week twice in 2011
- 2x True Grit Award winner (after spring practice in 2009 and 2011)
- 2008 All-Freshman First Team (Collegefootballnews.com)
**VOTE on BOYKIN vs. JONES**