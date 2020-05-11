DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Arch Bracket round of 64, Part 2
The UGASports staff has come up with the top 64 Georgia football players during the decade of the 2010s. The players were divided and seeded into four separate brackets, similar to the typical 64-team tournament. You vote on and decide who was the Bulldogs' greatest player from the 2010-2019 seasons. For more details, see the video posted at the bottom of the page.
No. 2 seed Jake Fromm vs. No. 15 seed Sanders Commings
JAKE FROMM – Quarterback (2017-2019)
—63.2 Career completion percentage (2nd highest in school history)
—621 Career completions (4th most in school history)
—8,224 Career yards passing (4th most in school history)
—78 Career TD passes (2nd most in school history)
—2017 Freshman All-American (Football Writers, ESPN.com)
SANDERS COMMINGS – Defensive Back (2009-2012)
—54 Career games (35 starts)
—8 Career Interceptions
—2 Interceptions vs. Tennessee in 2012
—3 Interceptions in 2010 (T-team lead)
—154 Career tackles, 3 Career fumble recoveries
No. 7 seed Terry Godwin vs. No. 10 seed Javon Wims
TERRY GODWIN – All-Purpose (2015-2018)
—54 Career games (36 starts)
—133 Career receptions, 17,88 Career yards receiving
—13 Career touchdowns (11 rec., 1 rushing, 1 kickoff return)
—44-yard TD pass in 2015 (First UGA WR w/ TD pass since 1998; first UGA player to pass for and receive a TD in the same game since 1946)
—6 Career games with five or more receptions
JAWON WIMS – Wide Receiver (2016-2017)
—62 Career receptions and 910 yards receiving in 2 seasons
—8 Career TD receptions
—7 TD receptions in 2017 (T-7th in SEC)
—Led UGA in receptions, yards receiving, and TD receptions in 2017
—6 Career games with five or more receptions
No. 3 seed Sony Michel vs. No. 14 Trenton Thompson
SONY MICHEL – Running Back (2014-2017)
—3,638 Career yards rushing (3rd most in school history)
—33 Career rushing TDs (T-5th most in school history)
—7.9 rush yards per attempt in 2017 (2nd highest in single season in school history)
—64 Career receptions (6 for TDs)
—75-yard TD run in 2018 Rose Bowl (longest TD rush in bowl game in school history)
TRENTON THOMPSON – Defensive Lineman (2015-2017)
—38 Career games (16 starts)
—119 Career tackles (15½ for loss)
—5 sacks in 2016 (T-team lead)
—8 tackles, 3 sacks in 2016 Liberty Bowl vs. TCU
—11 tackles vs. Nicholls in 2016
No. 6 seed Isaiah Wynn vs. No. 11 seed Solomon Kindley
ISAIAH WYNN – Offensive Lineman (2014-2017)
—52 Career games (41 starts)
—41 Starts (21 at Left Tackle, 19 at Left Guard and 1 at Tight End)
—2017 Offensive Team Captain
—2015 co-winner of Most Improved Player (team award)
—23rd Overall Pick of the 2018 NFL Draft
SOLOMON KINDLEY – Offensive Lineman (2017-2019)
—43 Career games (32 starts)
—32 Starts (25 at Left Guard, 7 at Right Guard)
—2019 co-winner of “Up Front Award” (team award)
—2018 co-winner of Most Improved Player (team award)
—2017 co-winner of Most Improved Player (team award)