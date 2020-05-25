DAWG of the DECADE Tournament: Arch Bracket round of 32, Part 1
UGASports’ Dawg of the Decade Tournament moves into the second round after thousands of your votes in Round One. As expected, there were few upsets in the opening round. In addition, the better seed won 20 of the 32 first-round matchups with 90-plus percent of the vote. The second round features much tougher matchups, so expect tighter results—but it’s all up to you to vote!
Who was UGA's greatest football player of the last decade? You decide at the Dawgvent.
No. 1 seed Todd Gurley vs. No. 8 David Andrews
TODD GURLEY – Running Back (2012-2014)
—3,285 Career Yards Rushing (4th in school history)
—109.5 Career Rush Yards per Game (2nd in school history)
—36 Career TD Rushes (T-3rd in school history)
—44 Career Touchdowns (36 Rush, 6 Rec., 2 Kickoff)
—10th Overall Pick in 2015 NFL Draft
DAVID ANDREWS – Center (2011-2014)
—40 Career Starts (started last 40 games of UGA career)
—2014 Team Captain
—2014 Vince Dooley Team MVP Award winner
—2014 2nd Team All-SEC
—2012 Leon Farmer Strength and Conditioning Award winner
No. 4 seed J.R. Reed vs. No. 5 seed Deandre Baker
J.R. REED – Safety (2017-2019)
—2019 Walter Camp First Team All-American
—2019 Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Award finalists
—42 Career Starts for Georgia (played first season with Tulsa)
—5 Career Interceptions, 2 Career Forced Forced Fumbles
—3 Fumble Recoveries (returned 2 for TD)
DEANDRE BAKER – Cornerback (2015-2018)
—2018 AP First Team All-American
—2018 Jim Thorpe Award winner (nation’s top defensive back)
—51 Career Games (34 Career Starts)
—7 Career Interceptions
—30th Overall Pick in 2019 NFL Draft (New York Giants)