Dawg Days podcast: Quincy Carter

Dayne Young
Staff
@dayneyoung

Quincy Carter, the former Georgia quarterback from 1998-2000, joins Dayne Young on the Dawg Days podcast from UGASports.com. He touches on many topics, including his battles with addiction, recent sobriety, quarterback coaching, his Georgia playing tenure, the Dallas Cowboys years, and much more.

{{ article.author_name }}