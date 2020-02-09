Dawg Days podcast: Quincy Carter
Quincy Carter, the former Georgia quarterback from 1998-2000, joins Dayne Young on the Dawg Days podcast from UGASports.com. He touches on many topics, including his battles with addiction, recent sobriety, quarterback coaching, his Georgia playing tenure, the Dallas Cowboys years, and much more.
Our latest #DawgDays podcast is with former UGA QB @QuincyLCarter. He tells great stories and opens up about his recent sobriety and battle with drugs.— Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) February 8, 2020
