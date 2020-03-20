Dawg Days podcast: J.T. Wall
J.T. Wall played fullback for Georgia from 2001-2002. He is now the head coach of John Milledge Academy, his high school alma mater. Wall talks about how his path to Georgia required a couple of years in Bolivar, Missouri. He also talks about the love fans have for UGA fullbacks.
"P44 Haynes" is legendary in UGA football history. I asked @Coach_jtwall if he practiced that play. He had and later scored on it too. @VerronHaynes— Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) March 19, 2020
Full @UGASportscom #DawgDays podcast with J.T. Wall:
