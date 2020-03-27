Dawg Days podcast: Ben Jones
Former UGA and current Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones joins me to tell stories from his era leading the Bulldogs and discuss how the Titans made a run to the AFC Championship game.
I've asked many former UGA players about the most impressive thing they saw in practice. Most say A.J. Green catches or Matt Stafford throws.— Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) March 26, 2020
Former center Ben Jones remembers one from Stafford passing to @Tkunodos.
Full #DawgDays pod with Jones:
