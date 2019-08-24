News More News
Dawg Days podcast: Asher Allen

Dayne Young • UGASports
Asher Allen (defensive back 2006-08) joins Dayne Young on Dawg Days. He talks about being recruited by Kirby Smart, then the running backs coach at UGA. He shares stories from the 2007 Auburn blackout and gives his take on the 2019 Georgia Bulldogs.

