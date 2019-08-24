Dawg Days podcast: Asher Allen
Asher Allen (defensive back 2006-08) joins Dayne Young on Dawg Days. He talks about being recruited by Kirby Smart, then the running backs coach at UGA. He shares stories from the 2007 Auburn blackout and gives his take on the 2019 Georgia Bulldogs.
Please subscribe to our UGASports Youtube page. All of our podcasts are published there along with a growing library of Georgia football videos, interviews, and analysis.
Former UGA DB Asher Allen (2006-08) gives high praise to @DAndreSwift and @LilEasy_35, even comparing them to guys from his era.— Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) August 23, 2019
Allen joined #DawgDays from @UGASportscom
Full podcast:
🍎https://t.co/SngxSiidjb
🐶https://t.co/zUU95criwr
▶️ https://t.co/RW2TYrtGPc pic.twitter.com/3W70nOieMp