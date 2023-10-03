Following his latest run of offers, Galloway sat down with Rivals to discuss the Sooners, early standouts in his recruitment and upcoming visit plans.

The Ohio native is picking up offers at such a rapid pace that by the time one update on his recruitment is written, a new major school has already entered the mix. That was the case once again today when Oklahoma became the latest school to extend a scholarship offer to the Midwest's hottest recruit.

Dawayne Galloway 's epic rise from unknown prospect to a national recruit happened over a short two week period and has truly been a sight to behold. As of Sept. 18 Galloway's offer sheet consisted of FCS schools Campbell and Florida A&M. A day later came Central Michigan followed by fellow MAC schools Toledo and Miami (Ohio). Then Sept. 25 hit and the Columbus (Ohio) Marion-Franklin hidden gem received his first Power Five offer from Georgia . Maryland followed suit 20 minutes later with Michigan and Penn State offering the next day.

On Tuesday's offer from Oklahoma:

"It’s major," Galloway said. "I’m a big fan of what coach (Brent) Venables is doing at Oklahoma and I know their fans are considered the best in the country. They play some really good football down there in Norman. I also used to train with former linebacker Brian Asamoah who went there and is now a linebacker for the Vikings."

On plans to visit Oklahoma:

"Yes,sir. Not even a question," Galloway said.

On schools that stand out early in his recruitment:

"Truthfully, nobody is really standing out early - other than maybe Georgia," Galloway said. "Just the simple fact that (Georgia) was my first Power Five offer. Obviously that was not made public because I posted the Maryland offer first, but Georgia called me about 20 minutes prior to Maryland and offered me. They just told me to wait until I get on the phone with coach (Kirby) Smart before I post."

On schools that he hears from most:

"I have heard from Georgia the most," Galloway said. "Also Penn State and Texas A&M."

On upcoming visit plans:

"I will be at Ohio State on Saturday," Galloway said.

On schools Galloway has been communicating with and have yet to offer, but likely will:

"Alabama," Galloway said.

On plans to narrow his list or a commitment timeline:

"I don't have any plans for that right now," Galloway said.

On what will be of most importance when it comes time to make a college decision:

"A team that sends corners to the league regularly and develops the best," Galloway said. "I'm also looking for a school that has a great relationship with my village."