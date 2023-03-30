Georgia Players SECtion with Tavarres King and Knowshon Moreno comes to you LIVE once again on the UGASports YouTube channel! GPS brings you the perspective of two former Georgia & SEC legends each week in talking about the current Bulldogs and the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

In this episode, 3-time All-American, Colleg Football Hall of Fame Inductee, Georgia Bulldog legend, and College Football Analyst for ESPN David Pollack joins the show to discuss Georgia football under Kirby Smart, the Dawgs' chances at a 3-peat, and the SEC as a whole in 2023.

Tavarres and Knowshon go through which coaches in the SEC will and won't find themselves on the hot seat during or after the 2023 season. Also, the GPS crew ranks the Top 5 Wide Receiver Rooms in the SEC in 2023.