Dan Lanning won't indulge media narratives before facing UGA

The start of the 2022 season is a tick over one month away, and like all coaches, former Georgia defensive coordinator and current Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, is trying not to think too far ahead.

Speaking at this week’s Pac-12 media days, Lanning not surprisingly received several questions about the Ducks’ season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Also ask expected, Lanning tried to downplay the matchup as best he could.

“Honestly, we haven't spent a ton of focus on game one. I know our players are certainly excited to be on a national stage early and get to play obviously an elite opponent in Georgia that we're really familiar with. Guess what, they're also familiar with me,” Lanning said. “That being said, we're really focused on right now. You can't play game one until you have practice one, right? That's our next approach.”

Questions about the Bulldogs did not stop there.

Lanning was later asked how much pressure was on Oregon from a conference perspective. He didn’t bite.

“Our goal is to win every single game at the University of Oregon. Certainly, it's an important game, just like every game's important,” Lanning said. “After that game, the next game will be the next most important game. So, we're going to focus on that. Oregon, like I said, is a national brand. It's fun to be in a place where you get to play premier opponents like Georgia.”

Lanning made another point perfectly clear.

When asked if Oregon was “chasing rival USC’s success” like Georgia “chased” Alabama before beating the Crimson Tide for the national championship, the former Bulldog assistant rolled his eyes.

“Yeah, we're not chasing anybody. We're trying to maximize ourselves. We're going to be the best team we can possibly be in the year 2022,” Lanning said. “Our goal, like I said, is to win every single game. That's our goal. We have the team and the ability to do it. Time will tell if we're able to fill that void and do those things that are necessary to be successful.”

However, Lanning conceded that there were lessons from Georgia’s victory over Alabama that Duck players can apply for themselves.

Keep growing and keep grinding.

“The one thing I'll say about that game, the national championship game, is our ability to adapt and change. You have to go back, when you lose to an opponent, it gives you an opportunity to really reassess yourself,” Lanning said. “When I talk about our theme for this season being growth, I think that's a big part of it. Being in a growth mindset means you have to learn from successes and failures, right? We talked about it at the program I was at before. We'd go to the doctor after a win on Monday morning. We're going to do the same thing here at Oregon.

“We have to figure out what we can get better at. Hopefully you go to the doctor before you get sick. That's certainly the goal for us.”